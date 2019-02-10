Named after an imaginary street invented by Italian writer Dino Buzzati, Viasaterna opened in 2015 in a magnificent Milanese building dating from the 19th century. For the first two years of its activity, founder Irene Crocco assigned the gallery’s programme to the curatorial group Fantom, organising both solo and group shows exploring new trajectories of photography, with a particular focus on the Italian scene. Besides promoting the work of its represented artists through shows, fairs and publications, the gallery is now carrying out ever more experimental methods of art production and display, with the organisation of site-specific residencies, among which those made for Manifesta 12 Palermo, and original exhibition formats, such as the one-year project Milan Unit (1994–2009) by Ramak Fazel. ♦

–Ilaria Speri

