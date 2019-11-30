Located in the outskirts of Paris, the CPIF embodies the cultural dynamism of the French suburbs as well as the appropriation of local heritage by art institutions. Set in the barn of an old farm, the CPIF is devoted to conceptual photography, from the study of chaos by David De Beyter to Clare Strand’s mise-en-scene of the unexpected. Its programme reflects an ongoing preoccupation with the intersections between photography and the moving image, as well as digital interventions in the medium. A space for endless experimentation, the CPIF also offers two residency programmes – one which explores production, while the other focusses on research and creation. ♦

–Laurence Cornet

Image: View of the exhibition Sigmar Polke’s Photographic infamies at LE BAL, 2019. Photo:Mathieu Samadet. Courtesy: LE BAL