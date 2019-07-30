SF Camerawork’s mission is to encourage and support emerging artists to explore new directions and ideas within the photographic arts. Established in 1974 as a cooperative venture to promote photography as a new art form, the founding artists envisioned the institution as a space where photographers could showcase work not being shown at commercial galleries or museums at the time. Since its opening, SF Camerawork has invited experimental approaches to photography, and sought to foster a range of alternative aesthetics and techniques, including early support for the incorporation of conceptual, performance and language-based practice within photography. Over its forty-four year history, SF Camerawork has hosted exhibitions featuring a host of influential artists, including Robert Heinecken, Sally Mann, Allan Sekula, Robert Mapplethorpe, Donna Lee Phillips, Lew Thomas and Carrie Mae Weems.

Pritzker Center for Photography

151 Third Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

+1 415 357 4000

www.sfmoma.org SFMOMA was one of the first American institutions to embrace photography, and now holds over 17,800 photographic works within its colossal collection, spanning the entirety of the medium’s history beginning in 1839. Nearly tripling the museum’s space to 15,000 ft2 the new Pritzker Center is the largest venue permanently dedicated to photography in any art museum in the US. The space is also home to the newly designed Photography Interpretive Gallery, featuring dynamic interfaces driven by camera-inspired controls and interactive installations which contextualise the museum’s photographic collection. Fraenkel Gallery

49 Geary Street, 4th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94108

+1 415 981 2661

www.fraenkelgallery.com Since 1979, Fraenkel Gallery has presented more than 300 exhibitions exploring photography and its relation to other arts. The gallery’s first exhibitions investigated the work of Carleton Watkins, Lee Friedlander, and NASA’s lunar photographs. Over its nearly forty-year history, the gallery has presented exhibitions by artists as diverse as Bernd & Hilla Becher, Walker Evans, Eugene Atget, Edward Weston, Diane Arbus, Sol LeWitt, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. In exhibitions such as Not Exactly Photographs (2003) and Nothing and Everything (2006–07), Fraenkel Gallery has brought together work across media, interweaving photography, painting, drawing, and sculpture. Jenkins Johnson Gallery

464 Sutter Street

San Francisco, CA 94108

+1 415 677 0770

www.jenkinsjohnsongallery.com Founded in 1996, Jenkins Johnson Gallery represents international artists working across disciplines, with a particular emphasis in photography and photo-based work. In late 2017, Jenkins Johnson Gallery opened a second project-oriented space in Brooklyn. The gallery exhibits the work of established 20th century masters including Gordon Parks and projects with the estate of Roy DeCarava. The programme features critically recognised, mid-career artists including Lynn Aldrich, Carlos Javier Ortiz and Lalla Essaydi, as well as emerging practitioners such as Julia Fullerton-Batten and Timotheus Tomicek. Taking the name of its formidable founder and arts advocate Karen Jenkins Johnson, the gallery is also celebrated for its diverse roster and long-term commitment to supporting artists of colour. ♦ –Roula Seikaly Image: Pier 24 Photography, San Francisco. Photo: Tom O’Connor.