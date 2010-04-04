TOP Museum (Tokyo Photographic Art Museum)

Yebisu Garden Place, 1-13-3

Mita Meguro-ku Tokyo 153-0062

+81 3 3280 0099

www.topmuseum.jp

TOP Museum serves as Japan’s only public museum devoted entirely to photography and the moving image. Reopening its doors in 2016 following a major renovation, the stunning new space consists of three galleries and a screening room, showcasing an array of gems from its prized collection of videos, films and more than 34,000 photographs. The museum also owns an exceptional selection of photo books, and the library on the 4th floor makes them accessible to the public at no charge. Engaging in an extensive range of educational workshops and compelling outreach programmes throughout the year, including the Yebisu International Festival for Art & Alternative Visions every February, TOP Museum embodies the rich and varied nature of the capital’s photographic landscape. ♦

–Ihiro Hayami