1000 Words

10 Year anniversary print edition

Kickstarter campaign

It gives us great pleasure to announce our Kickstarter campaign for the 10 year anniversary print edition of 1000 Words. You can watch the video here.

Since 2008, we’ve commissioned and published more than 850 exhibition and photobook reviews, essays and interviews. Contributors include critics and writers such as David Campany, Susan Bright, Gerry Badger and Charlotte Cotton; as well as respected artists Wolfgang Tillmans, Adam Broomberg and Oliver Chanarin, Vanessa Winship and Lieko Shiga.

We’ve grown our audience to readers in over 120 countries and attracted an approximately 140,000 unique visitors to the site every month. We have made more than 55,000 Twitter, Instagram and Facebook friends, and we’ve seen nearly 20,000 followers sign up to our newsletter.

We’ve organised exhibitions and workshops, offered awards, and conducted countless talks and portfolio reviews. In 2014 and 2016 we were nominated for a prestigious Lucie Award in the ‘Photography Magazine of the Year’ category.

Now we need your help to launch our first print magazine.

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of 1000 Words, and what better way to celebrate than to publish a special print annual?

Designed by Sarah Boris, and printed in Italy, the publication will take the form of a beautiful 200-page bookish magazine featuring newly-commissioned content. At its core will be the high-quality reproductions of 10 portfolios from artists who, we believe, have built significant bodies of work and emerged as increasingly influential practitioners in the past decade. Those individuals include Jose Pedro Cortes, Laia Abril, Edmund Clark and Esther Teichmann to name but a few.

Other highlights include a series of highly-anticipated city guides. From New York to Milan, London to Shanghai, we’ll focus on the most engaging gallery spaces showing photography today. The magazine will also contain profiles on curators and collectors, opinion pieces on the art of photobook publishing as well as reflections on a decade’s changes in photography. Finally, we’ll delve into our archives and present a selection of memorable and talked-about articles from the 1000 Words back catalogue.

We want you to be part of the next phase of our development and support us in making the transition from web to print and then back again. This crowdfunding campaign is going to support the production costs associated with the print magazine, which includes printing, design, editorial and special anniversary projects.

As always with Kickstarter, if we don’t hit our target then the publication just simply won’t see the light of day. So please consider supporting our campaign by ordering a copy of the magazine, picking up one of the rewards or sharing the video amongst your networks.